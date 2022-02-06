Andrew Garfield once explained why filing for bankruptcy was the “Best Thing” that could have happened to his family.

Andrew Garfield once explained why his family’s bankruptcy was the “best thing” that could have happened to them.

Despite the fact that Andrew Garfield is now a successful actor, his family struggled financially when he was growing up.

Looking back, however, Garfield did not see the situation as entirely negative.

He once shared some important life lessons he learned when his family went bankrupt and why it was the “best thing” that could have happened to them.

Garfield was born in Los Angeles, California, to Richard, an American father, and Lynn, an English mother.

Garfield’s family decided to move to Surrey, England, when he was three years old, where he was eventually raised.

Garfield once said (via The Telegraph), “I’m very lucky because it means I don’t identify with any place.”

“It means I have my father’s accent and value system in one ear and my mother’s accent and value system in the other, and it’s a great balance.”

Ben, Garfield’s older brother, is a doctor now.

Garfield’s father went bankrupt when he was 12 or 13 years old.

In November 2021, the actor told Bustle that this experience was “the best thing that has ever happened to our family.”

“All of the people he cared about were still there,” Garfield explained.

“His wife, children, friends, and himself.”

He was completely humbled and brought to his knees, and then he began to do more of what he was called to do.”

Garfield’s father went on to work as a swim coach at a local club.

Garfield learned a valuable life lesson as a result of this ordeal.

“My main goal in life is to cultivate and rub up against the people, places, projects, practices — there’s alliteration there with the p’s — that make me feel the most alive,” Garfield said.

In the entertainment industry, Garfield has made a name for himself.

He began acting at a young age and went on to the Central School of Speech and Drama in London to further his education.

Garfield went on to star in shows like Doctor Who and movies like Lions for Lambs (2007) and The Other Boleyn Girl (2008) after graduating in 2004.

Garfield rose to prominence in the 2010s, thanks to his portrayal of Eduardo Saverin in the film The Social Network.

Then, in 2012, he starred as Peter ParkerSpider-Man in the film The Amazing Spider-Man, which gave him his international breakthrough.

He returned to the part…

