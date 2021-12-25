Andrew Garfield Opens Up About His ‘Creeper’ Social Media Accounts

Andrew Garfield Confirms ‘Creeper’ Social Media Accounts

It’s not easy being a social media celebrity.

Sure, we admire actors, musicians, singers, reality show hosts, and athletes.

Those brave enough to have a social media presence, on the other hand, must deal with everything from rabid fans to hate-fueled keyboard warriors.

They’re people like us who suffer from anxiety, panic attacks, and other mental health issues.

It should come as no surprise that celebrities have “creeper” social media accounts that allow them to participate in the conversation while remaining anonymous.

Andrew Garfield, who has roles in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, tick, tick…BOOM, and a possible role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, recently admitted to using creeper social media accounts.

Andrew Garfield was asked if he had social media accounts in the Wired video “Andrew Garfield Answers the Web’s Most Searched Questions.”

No, he didn’t have any official social media accounts, he said.

To keep up with the news, he admitted to having creepy social media accounts.

He then went on to say that he was “far too sensitive to do it himself.”

It’s amusing.

With roles in The Social Network (2010) and Mainstream (2020), Garfield has worked on two films centered on social media.

Nonetheless, it’s understandable that the charming British actor would go unnoticed on social media.

He exudes a high level of humility when speaking about himself and frequently uses self-deprecating humor.

Garfield is a gifted actor with a growing resume that includes an Oscar nomination for Hacksaw Ridge (2016) and two BAFTA nominations for Hacksaw Ridge and The Social Network.

Garfield is having a fantastic year in 2021.

Garfield starred as disgraced televangelist Jim Bakker opposite Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which was released in September.

Garfield’s portrayal of the larger-than-life minister was spot on, and he perfectly captured Bakker’s distinct accent.

For this year’s awards season, the film has already received a slew of nominations.

In The Amazing Spider-Man (2010) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2012), Garfield reprised his role as the famous comic web-slinger.

Tick, tick… BOOM! was released in November, starring Garfield as Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s autobiographical musical.

The film has already received a slew of accolades and nominations, including Golden Globe nominations for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor Performance by an Actor…

