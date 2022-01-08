Andrew Garfield Reveals That Saving Zendaya’s MJ ‘Sold’ Him on Doing ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Andrew Garfield Reveals That Saving Zendaya’s MJ ‘Sold’ Him on Doing ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Andrew Garfield Reveals That Saving Zendaya’s

Spider-Man: No Way Home is quickly establishing itself as one of Marvel’s best films of all time, and it’s easy to see why, given its massive scope.

The film wraps up years of Spider-Man storytelling, giving Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s incarnations of the character a proper send-off.

One particular scene, it turns out, persuaded Garfield to return: his emotional redemption with Zendaya’s MJ.

Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man films provided the least closure of the three live-action Peter Parkers.

Because he was never able to complete The Amazing Spider-Man trilogy, this is the case.

After a poor performance in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Marvel decided to recast the hero for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As a result, Garfield’s Peter Parker was never given the opportunity to reflect on Gwen Stacy’s (Emma Stone) death at the end of the second film.

His inability to save her was tragic, but not nearly as tragic as the fact that the audience never saw him move on.

Garfield was “sold” on reprising his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home because of the chance to redeem himself.

Fans weren’t the only ones who wanted to know what happened next.

Andrew Garfield is finally talking about his big comeback and how it came to be now that his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home is out in the open.

He admitted in an interview with Variety that his emotional encounter with Michael Jackson sealed the deal.

It allowed him to address what happened with Gwen in his own films in a way that felt natural to him:

“Oh my god, I’m at a loss for words.”

It’s far too large.

Gwen was a self-advocate.

She appears in our film on her final day.

I tried to persuade her not to appear in the scene with Electro [Jamie Foxx].

I knew it was too dangerous, but she insisted on going.

In this way, she played a role in her own fate, and the film is about fate.

The image of me catching [Zendaya’s] Michael Jackson was really beautiful, and it sold me on the whole thing.”

Garfield also mentioned…

