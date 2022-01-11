Andrew Garfield was told he wasn’t ‘Handsome Enough’ for the ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ role because he wasn’t ‘Handsome Enough’ in comparison to Ben Barnes.

Andrew Garfield was told he wasn’t ‘Handsome Enough’ for a role in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ because he didn’t look like Ben Barnes.

Andrew Garfield revealed that despite being in the running for a role in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, he was told that his looks caused him to lose the part to Ben Barnes.

“I remember I was so desperate,” Garfield, 38, said in a Saturday, January 8 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“When I auditioned for Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia, I thought to myself, ‘This could be it, this could be it.’ And that handsome, brilliant actor Ben Barnes got the part.”

“I think it was down to me and him, and I remember I was obsessed,” the Marvel actor said of being a major contender for the role of Prince Caspian.

After failing to land the job, the Tick, Tick…Boom! star continued to question his agent about the rejection.

“Eventually, she gave in to my nagging and said, ‘It’s because they don’t think you’re handsome enough, Andrew,'” he said.

“Ben Barnes is a very attractive and talented young man.”

In retrospect, I’m not dissatisfied with the decision, and I believe he did an excellent job.”

Barnes, 40, went on to star in the 2008 film as well as the two-year-old sequel.

Garfield, for one, admitted that he went through a “long period of unemployment” before breaking out with roles in The Social Network, Hacksaw Ridge, and Silence.

When he played Peter Parker in the Spider-Man reboot in 2012, the California native gained even more fame.

Garfield and Emma Stone, who played Gwen Stacy, also appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014 before the franchise’s future projects were canceled.

With Tom Holland in the Spider-Man suit, the web-slinger was rebooted.

Following the reboot, fans were surprised to see the Tony Award winner reprise the role alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Garfield admitted after the film’s release in December 2021 that he never expected to wear the costume again.

“I didn’t think I’d ever talk about playing Peter Parker again.”

On Thursday, January 6, Garfield told Variety, “I felt very excited just to be a fan again.”

“However, I received this call.”

