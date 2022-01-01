Andrew Garfield, who plays Spider-Man, has ‘Leaned Into Middle Brother Syndrome.’

Andrew Garfield, star of ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Leaned Into Middle Brother Syndrome.’

After Tobey Maguire but before Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield portrayed Peter Parker in 2012 and 2014.

With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, writer Chris McKenna claims that Garfield has found his place in the Spider-Verse and embraced his role as a middle brother.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Homecoming.]

Garfield debuted as the Marvel superhero opposite Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacey in Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012.

He returned for the 2014 sequel and was in talks to return for a third film until it was shelved.

Garfield now appears in Spider-Man: No Way Home, opposite Maguire and Holland’s Peter Parkers, after a long-awaited return.

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) makes a mistake in the film, allowing the two Peter Parkers and their various nemeses to inadvertently enter Holland’s superhero world.

Maguire’s Peter Parker is the oldest in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and he takes on the role of the responsible sibling, whereas Holland’s Peter Parker is dealing with an existential crisis.

According to McKenna, with Maguire and Holland playing the oldest and youngest children, Garfield “completely owned” the role of the often-forgotten middle child.

The screenwriter told The Hollywood Reporter, “Andrew really leaned into the lonely, middle brother.”

“One of the things we started saying was, ‘He is the middle brother!’ You have Tobey, the elder brother, who is the wise one.”

He feels like he’s not getting the attention of the other two siblings because he’s the middle child.”

Thanks to the fans for their support of (hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHome, which has already surpassed (dollar)1 BILLION in global box office after only 12 days! pic.twitter.comHWOnN9xR4y

McKenna went on to say, “It works so well for that character.”

“Andrew succumbed to the syndrome of the middle brother.”

‘All the attention is on the baby! What about me?’ He’s obviously in pain.

He’s got a lot of great flourishes, in my opinion.”

The writers of Spider-Man: No Way Home wanted each of the three Peter Parkers to shine in their own unique way when they were all together.

They also wanted the characters to have a sense of community.

As a result, as McKenna told The Hollywood Reporter, the Spideys’ dynamic was written in a brotherly tone.

“I think that’s why it’s so great when Andrew says, ‘God, I always wanted to have brothers,’ because it’s a great metaphor for the three of them coming together, and you want it to…

