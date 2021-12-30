Andrew Garfield’s fortune is thought to be in the millions of dollars.

Andrew Garfield’s net worth is said to be in the millions.

ANDREW Garfield rose to prominence in the 2012 film The Amazing Spider-Man as Spider-Man.

The British-American actor starred in the (dollar)758 million-grossing film in 2012.

Garfield has amassed a fortune as a result of his participation in one of the most successful movie franchises in history.

His net worth is estimated to be (dollar)13 million by CelebrityNetWorth.

He has won numerous awards in his acting career, including a Tony Award.

At the 72nd Annual Tony Awards, Garfield won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play.

Garfield is best known for his portrayal of Spider-Man in a number of films and plays.

Five of his most well-known film roles are as follows:

The latest installment in the Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home, has set a new box office record for Sony Pictures.

With a current global box office total of (dollar)1.16 billion, it has become Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing film of all time, according to ComingSoon.

He has dated other celebrities and co-stars in the past, but he has never married.

Garfield famously began dating actress Emma Stone in 2011 while working on The Amazing Spider-Man, where they played love interests Peter Parker (Spider-Man) and Gwen Stacy.

“It was just beautiful,” Garfield said of the Spider-Man movies.

“I had the opportunity to work with Emma and Sally Field as well as meet Emma.”

The couple is said to have broken up due to long-distance difficulties and busy work schedules.

Since December 20, 2021, Garfield has been dating model Alyssa Miller.

Miller has worked for brands such as Guess, La Perla, Elie Tahari, Laura Biagiotti, and Chopard.

She’s also appeared in Vogue and Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue in 2011.

