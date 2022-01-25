Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker got to ‘Heal the Most Traumatic Moment of His Own Life’ in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ according to Andrew Garfield.

Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker had to ‘Heal the Most Traumatic Moment of His Own Life’ in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ according to Andrew Garfield.

Spider-Man: No Way Home not only brought Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to the next chapter of his story, but it also brought closure to Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s versions of the character.

Both iterations of Peter Parker got the chance to finish what they started in the Marvel sequel.

That also meant healing for Garfield’s hero.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, all three live-action Peter Parkers have experienced loss, and they all grieve together.

Andrew Garfield’s hero, it could be argued, was the one who needed it the most.

He not only lost Uncle Ben and Gwen Stacey (Emma Stone), but he also never had the opportunity to address the latter’s death.

Garfield’s Peter was left in mourning because the actor’s trilogy was never completed.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, he had the chance to make amends for Gwen by saving MJ (Zendaya) from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That scene, according to the actor, was a turning point for his character.

In fact, he believes it helped his Peter Parker heal.

Andrew Garfield opened up about everything Spider-Man: No Way Home in a recent interview with Variety.

The actor talked about his big moment in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 when he saved Michael Jackson and how that allowed his character to move on from the events of the film.

Saving Tom Holland’s Peter Parker’s love interest, he claims, was cathartic for him:

“It’s possible that my Spider-Man will be able to save his younger brother’s romantic relationship.”

Also, by doing it for his younger brother, he was able to heal the most traumatic event of his life.

There’s something cosmically beautiful about ensuring that he didn’t suffer the same fate.

It meant having another chance to save Gwen.”

According to fan reactions, they experienced the same sense of closure as Garfield’s character.

Those hoping to see him deal with and move on from his grief got a glimpse of that in the movie.

Many fans are now clamoring for more of Garfield’s Spidey to appear in future projects.

Despite the fact that Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker receives redemption in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are eager to see him take on new adventures as the character.

