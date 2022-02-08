Andrew Glennon, who accused Amber Portwood of abusing meth, has ordered the teen mom to take a drug test as part of their custody battle.

Andrew Glennon, who accused Amber Portwood of abusing meth, has been ordered to take a drug test as part of their custody battle.

In their bitter custody battle over their son James, Amber Portwood and her baby daddy Andrew Glennon have been ordered to take a drug test.

In October 2021, Andrew, 37, demanded Amber, 31, submit to a hair follicle test after claiming her behavior was similar to when she was allegedly abusing meth.

Amber denied abusing drugs and demanded that he be tested for it as well.

During a January 31, 2022 attorney conference, an Indiana judge ordered both parties to submit to a “10 panel urine drug screen.”

Methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, and opiates such as hydrocodone, oxycodone, PCP, methadone, propoxyphene, benzodiazepines, barbiturates, ecstasy, and heroin will be tested.

Counsel also raised concerns about James’ passport and outstanding discovery, which is evidence, at the hearing.

If Amber and Andrew are unable to resolve or reach a stipulation, the attorneys may file necessary pleadings.

The case is set for a final hearing on Wednesday, March 2 and Thursday, March 3.

Since their split in 2019, the exes have been fighting over custody of their three-year-old son James.

Andrew allegedly demanded Amber take a hair follicle test after witnessing her exhibiting “paranoid” behavior during a custody exchange, according to The Sun.

Andrew claimed in the custody court papers that Amber has a “history of substance abuse, even while pregnant with and thereafter caring for the minor child herein,” which Amber denied in her response.

He went on to say that Amber was “acting erratically, speaking frantically, and appearing completely paranoid and disheveled” during a parenting meeting on October 16.

“[Amber] went so far as to allege that two nearby vehicles were’staking her out,’ and waved down PetitionerFather as he was leaving with the minor child, asking him to tell the individuals in the nearby vehicles to’stop’ staking her out,” according to the court papers.

Andrew then claimed that he had previously “witnessed Amber under the influence of illegal drugs, specifically methamphetamine,” the legal name for meth.

On October 16, he said her behavior was “substantially similar to that which he has previously witnessed.”

“Furthermore, RespondentMother recently posted a video on Instagram in which her pupils were very dilated to the point that public commenters were noticing,” the court papers continued.

Amber responded to his lawsuit a few days later, denying his drug claims.

“Mother has exercised her parenting time with the parties’ child without any incidents of any type of substance abuse,” she wrote in her response.

……

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.