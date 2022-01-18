Andy Cohen, according to Melissa Gorga, will not let this MTV fan favorite appear on ‘WWHL,’ much less add her to ‘RHONJ.’

Andy Cohen will not let Melissa Gorga appear on ‘WWHL,’ much less add her to ‘RHONJ,’ according to Melissa Gorga.

HIGHLIGHTS OF ARTICLE

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga and her co-stars aren’t the only reality stars in New Jersey.

There’s also the Jersey Shore cast, but don’t expect the show’s most famous face to appear on RHONJ anytime soon.

Andy Cohen, according to Gorga, will not allow Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi to appear on Watch What Happens Live, let alone add her to the cast of RHONJ.

The RHONJ star owns a shore house in the quiet beach town of Toms River, New Jersey, and speculation began in 2015 that she and Polizzi were friends when they appeared on Instagram together having a “liquid lunch.”

Polizzi did as well until recently.

The two women have been known to hang out on a regular basis, and they occasionally bring their children and significant others with them.

Polizzi shared photos on Instagram in 2017 of the two families enjoying “shore life” together.

“Wow, what a group.

“(hashtag)Shorelife (hashtag)LotsOfVodka (hashtag)WeRanOutOfIce (hashtag)JesusTakeTheWheel (hashtag)JesusTakeTheWheel (hashtag)JesusTakeTheWheel,” the Jersey Shore star captioned the photo.

Polizzi is set to join the cast of Real Housewives of New Jersey in September 2020, according to a RHONJ fan account.

But the Jersey Shore star quickly debunked the rumor, claiming she had no idea where the information came from.

“Jersey Shore fans are convinced Snooki will join RHONJ after the star was spotted in the same town as Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga!” wrote @rhonjobsessed in a tweet.

“Idk how this started but I have not been asked to be a Housewife, Sowwyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

Melissa Gorga on Display, the mom-of-three’s podcast, recently discussed Polizzi and why she would never appear on the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Because of Bravo boss Andy Cohen, Gorga explained that Polizzi would not be joining the cast anytime soon.

When Danny Pellegrino, one of Gorga’s podcast guests, asked if Snooki had ever been considered for the RHONJ cast, she revealed that Cohen was the reason the Jersey Shore star was not cast.

Gorga also revealed that Polizzi informed her that Cohen would no longer accept her for Watch What Happens Live.

“Andy Cohen gives her [Snooki] such a hard no…he’s just like ‘don’t even say it,'” Gorga told Pellegrino, adding that it doesn’t seem to bother Cohen that Polizzi is now in her 30s and a married mother of three.

“Whenever I went…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.