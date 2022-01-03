Andy Cohen Admits He “Really” Regrets His “Stupid and Drunk” New Year’s Eve Insult

Andy Cohen Admits to “Really” Regretting His “Stupid and Drunk” New Year’s Eve Diss

After making headlines for his New Year’s Eve co-hosting gig with Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen is sharing the one comment he “really” regrets.

Andy Cohen and his pal Anderson Cooper co-hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve countdown over the weekend, which made headlines.

Cohen stated in a January article that

“I was a little over-served last night, but man did I have fun! I hope you did too,” one Instagram post read.

During the show, the Bravo mogul made comments about former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that sparked social media outrage.

Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM on Monday, Jan.

He said something that he “really” regrets during the show.

“The only thing I regret saying is that I slammed the ABC broadcast, and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy,” Cohen said of Seacrest, the host of the ABC broadcast.

“I’m really sorry for saying that, and I was just drunk and feeling it at the time.”

“And it was, it was,” he continued, “I was continuing the Journey rant and I just kept talking when I shouldn’t have.”

“And it made me, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I felt bad

While Journey was performing during ABC’s broadcast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, also in Times Square, Cohen made a comment to CNN viewers about the smoke coming from “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers that are performing behind us.”

The real “problem,” Cohen said on his radio show on Monday, is the headlines that have resulted from his comments.

He explained, “All of the headlines about Ryan Seacrest say I trash Ryan Seacrest.”

She expresses her hope that he hears the clip.

Cohen’s remarks elicited no public response from Seacrest.

E! News contacted his representative.

(Both E! and Bravo are owned by NBCUniversal.)

