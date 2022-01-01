Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper take a tequila shot to honor Betty White, who died tragically, while hosting a New Year’s special.

ANDY Cohen and Anderson Cooper kicked off their annual New Year’s Eve show with a tribute to Betty White, which included their first tequila shots of the night.

Before showing clips of Betty in her most famous shows, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Golden Girls, the hosts discussed Betty’s legacy and history-making career.

Following that, the duo gave their first toast to the Emmy winner, who is known for throwing back shots throughout their CNN show.

As the two toasted, Andy said, “To a life well lived.”

