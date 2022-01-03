Andy Cohen Apologizes for Dissing Ryan Seacrest on New Year’s Eve, Declaring, “I Was Stupid and Drunk.”

Andy Cohen Apologizes for Dissing Ryan Seacrest on New Year’s Eve, Calling Himself “Stupid and Drunk.”

Many people enjoyed Andy Cohen’s antics on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live on Friday, December 31, but he wasn’t pleased with all of his comments.

On Monday’s Andy Cohen Live Sirius XM show, the host, 53, said, “The only thing I regret saying is that I slammed the ABC broadcast, and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy.”

“And I truly regret saying that, and at the time I was just drunk and feeling it.”

During the show, the Watch What Happens Live producer ripped into Journey, who were performing on ABC’s Rockin’ Eve, which was hosted by Seacrest, 47.

“Ryan Seacrest’s losers are performing behind me.”

“I’m sorry, but you’re watching nothing if you’re watching ABC,” Cohen said during a CNN broadcast from Times Square in New York.

Steve Perry is the man behind “Journey.”

On Monday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta producer explained that he was “continuing the Journey rant,” but that he “felt bad” about bringing up the American Idol judge.

“I sincerely apologize for that.”

“I truly do,” Cohen added.

Journey, Ashanti, and Ja Rule performed in Times Square after LL Cool J dropped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several shots were fired during the broadcast by Cohen and CNN cohost Anderson Cooper, some of which were dedicated to Betty White, who died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99.

On January 1, the author of Most Talkative tweeted, “Good morning! Um, I was a bit overserved last night,” with a woozy face emoji.

“There is no such thing as being ‘overserved.’ Just because someone gave it to you doesn’t mean you have to drink it,” one of his followers responded later.

My parents used to ask me, “Would you follow your friend off the Verrazano Bridge?”

“You jumped, Andy.”

Karen, I served myself,” Cohen replied.

Then it’s over.

