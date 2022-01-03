Andy Cohen claims Ryan Seacrest is his only New Year’s Eve regret.

While co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live special with Anderson Cooper on Monday’s episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the 53-year-old TV personality revealed the thing he wishes he hadn’t said.

Cohen was awakened by his on-air criticism of ABC’s competing New Year’s Eve show, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, and its host, Ryan Seacrest, rather than his widely publicized rant about New York City’s outgoing mayor, Bill de Blasio.

“The only thing I regret saying is that I slammed the ABC broadcast,” Cohen said. “I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy.”

“And I truly regret saying that, and I was just drunk and feeling it at the time.”

“There’s a lot of smoke coming from Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers that are performing behind us,” Cohen said on the show, referring to the ABC lineup, which included Journey, Ashanti, and Ja Rule.

A few minutes later, Cohen chimed in again about the ABC broadcast, this time criticizing Arnel Pineda for leading Journey’s performance.

Cohen said, “I just got doused in confetti from the fake Journey appearing on ABC If it’s not Steve Perry, it doesn’t count!”

“It’s propaganda! It’s propaganda! It’s not Journey! It’s not Journey!”

Journey is led by Steve Perry.

“No!” says the speaker.

“I was continuing my Journey rant and I just kept talking when I shouldn’t have, and it made me feel bad.”

That’s all there is to it,” Cohen said on his radio show.

That is something I deeply regret.

I truly believe that.”

“The headline was what sucked” about Cohen’s Seacrest comments, according to Cohen’s co-host John Hill, who added, “I thought in the moment you understood the context.”

“Exactly. That is the issue.

“I agree,” said Cohen.

