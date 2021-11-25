Andy Cohen claims that his two-year-old son Benjamin makes being a single parent’really easy.’

Andy Cohen opened up about being a single father to son Benjamin, saying that he enjoys his life more because of him.

“It’s fantastic!” exclaims the narrator.

So far, everything has gone well,” the 53-year-old television personality told St.

While in town for Thanksgiving, Louis was on KMOX radio on Tuesday, November 23.

“I’m surrounded by people who believe in me.

There are a lot of women in my life who are willing to assist me.”

Andy Cohen’s 2-year-old son “makes it really easy” for him to be a successful parent, according to the host of Watch What Happens Lives With Andy Cohen.

“He’s a happy, good-natured young man.”

It’s enjoyable for him.

Cohen, who gave birth to Benjamin via surrogate in February 2019, continued, “I learn something new every day.”

“I think having a kid later in life is also a lot of fun because you get to sweat a lot of things, but I’m trying to be as laid-back as possible.”

The Glitter Every Day author talked about how he’s been able to balance his career and raising his son on his own for the past two years earlier this month.

In November, Cohen told Forbes, “I just really try to balance out my schedule.”

“One of the advantages of my schedule is that I’m in and out all day.”

Every morning, the Real Housewives producer says he wakes up with Benjamin before going to work.

“I get him ready, and then I go to radio for a couple of hours today.”

Cohen stated, “I was home in time for lunch.”

“I was at home for the next few hours, then I went out, and now I’m back at home, waiting for him to fall asleep.”

Then, around 6 p.m., I’ll leave again to finish what I need to finish.”

The “most important thing,” according to the Missouri native, is “having the consistency” of him being present at all times.

Cohen revealed to Us Weekly exclusively how his priorities have shifted since the birth of his son.

“I just take it day by day,” the talk show host told Us in July 2019. “I only say yes to things that I’m passionate about and want to do.”

“I was passing up opportunities.”

‘Do you want to present an award at the Billboard Awards?’ they asked. ‘Yes! But I’m unable to attend.’

