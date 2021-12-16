Andy Cohen Discloses His Go-To Method For Filtering Out First Dates

Andy Cohen Discloses His Favorite Method For Filtering Out First Dates

Andy Cohen reveals some first date secrets.

The 53-year-old Bravo host revealed the most important thing he looks for on a first date during Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I always want to know what they think is funny and what shows they watch when I’m on dates with people,” he said to host Kelly Clarkson.

“It’s a great way for me to figure out if we’ll be able to hang together,” says the narrator.

Clarkson agreed, saying, “It’s a very clever way of picking the weeds.”

“That’s not something I’m good at.”

‘Oh, I don’t know,’ I’m always the one who says.

Perhaps they were having a bad day.'”

Cohen joked, “I cut and run.”

Clarkson responded, “We should hang out so that rubs off.”

Cohen said he likes to assess his date’s sense of humor while sipping a cocktail or two.

“I like a boozy first date because it allows you to relax your guard,” he explained.

“I’m not sure,” says the speaker.

I think I’m more of a coffee drinker.

“I’m not sure I’m ready to invest in an evening with you yet,” Clarkson joked, before adding, “I’ll be single forever.”

Cohen talked about how his 2-year-old son, Ben, is celebrating Hanukkah this year in another part of the interview.

“He’s ecstatic,” the proud father exclaimed.

“He connects the candles to a gift.”

Sure,” she says.

“He’s into trucks and cars,” Cohen said of Ben’s wish list.

He’s comfortable in any vehicle.

He’s a big Frozen fan.”

Cohen talked about the possibility of having a second child when ET’s Nischelle Turner interviewed him in November.

“I’m always thinking about it,” he admitted.

“I believe it would be beneficial to [Ben].”

It’s just the two of us because I’m a single parent.

Although there are always people around, I believe it will be beneficial for him.”

Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes From Women I Love, Cohen’s new book, is available now.

