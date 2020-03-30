Andy Cohen Is Feeling Better and Returning to WWHL 10 Days After Announcing Coronavirus Diagnosis

Less than two weeks after Andy Cohen announced he tested positive for coronavirus, the Bravo star took to social media to inform his followers he’s “feeling better.”

The 51-year-old celebrity also shared he’s returning to host his radio program Radio Andy and his late-night show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen from his home today. NeNe Leakes, Lisa Rinna and Jerry O’Connell will be his virtual guests this evening. According to Bravo, Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, John Mayer, Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga will also appear on the program via video chat later this week.

“THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!” he wrote in part of an Instagram post on Monday.

Cohen also spoke about his recovery process during today’s radio episode and talked about how he wanted to “recoup quietly.”

“It took 10 or 11 days to work through my system, and it takes a bit to get my energy back,” he said. “You go downstairs to make a piece of toast and you come back and you need to relax.”

In addition, he described his symptoms. He said he had felt a “tightness” in his chest and had been having a “terrible” cough. He also said he had experienced chills, as well as a loss of appetite.

Furthermore, he said he’s been isolating and separating himself from his baby boy Benjamin for the past 12 days. However, he said he’s going to see him right after this show, noting two doctors had already given him the OK to reunite with his 1-year-old son. Cohen had recently described the separation as the “very worst part” of this whole experience.

Cohen announced ten days ago that he tested positive for coronavirus. The news came just hours after he had announced plans for WWHL @ Home featuring O’Connell, Leakes, Mayer and Singer.

“As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better,” he wrote at the time. “I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

He also received words of support from several Bravolebrities.

