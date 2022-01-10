Andy Cohen, Joel McHale, and Others Remember Full House Star Bob Saget, Who Passed Away at the Age of 65.

Full House’s Bob Saget, who died at the age of 65, is remembered by Andy Cohen, Joel McHale, and others.

Following the death of Full House alum Bob Saget, co-stars John Stamos, Gilbert Gottfried, and Norman Lear took to social media to express their condolences.

Below are some heartfelt tributes.

Bob Saget’s death has left Hollywood in a state of mourning.

On Sunday, January 14, the actor and comedian, best known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House, died in a Florida hotel.

9, according to the authorities.

He had reached the age of 65 years.

“Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a report of an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

“The man’s name was Robert Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In this case, detectives discovered no evidence of foul play or drug use.”

Saget’s friends and fans took to social media to express their grief as soon as word of his death became public.

“I’m shattered.

“I’m gutted,” John Stamos said of his friend’s death in a tweet.

“I’m in a state of complete disbelief.

He is the only friend I will ever have.

Bobby, you have my undying love.”

“I’ll miss Bob Saget so much,” tweeted comedian Nikki Glaser.

He was as generous as he was amusing.”

“There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget,” actor Josh Gad tweeted, echoing Glaser’s assertion.

I’m having trouble comprehending this.

This is something I do not want to believe.

It’s all too much.”

All of the heartfelt tributes to Saget can be found below:

“Oh, my god,” says Kat Dennings.

Bob Saget is the most charming man I have ever met.

He was always so kind and protective of me as his TV daughter for one season.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to his family.”

“Bob Saget…just the funniest and nicest…”, says Jon Stewart.

“Well, this one hurts,” Drew Carey says.

Bob Saget was one of my favorite comedians.

When I first started out, he was a huge source of motivation for me.

He was also a true friend to me.

It’s not just about being a mentor.

He was always someone I looked up to.

He was a riot to be around, and he was also incredibly generous.

“Awful.”

“Lost a great guy and a friend,” Guy Fieri said.

Bob Saget, may you rest in peace.”

“He was such a nice guy,” Katie Couric says.

“May you rest in peace.”

“There isn’t a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget,” Kathy Griffin says.

“I’m shocked and heartbroken.”

“Sail on my friend Bob Saget, with your huge heart and abject lunacy, my condolences to his daughters,” Whoopi Goldberg said.

