Andy Cohen reveals he has signed a second contract with COVID-19.

Andy Cohen Confirms a Second Contract with COVID-19

Andy Cohen has returned to his SiriusXM show after a week off to deal with a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

After testing positive for the virus for the second time, the 53-year-old Bravo host revealed on Monday’s Radio Andy that he’d been quarantined for ten days.

“I’m so happy I could cry right now,” Cohen said of his return to the air and recovery. “I had COVID, which is why we were gone all last week, and the best news is I woke up this morning to a negative PCR test.”

After announcing his return to the show, Cohen confirmed on Twitter that he had contracted COVID-19 once more.

“Andy, did you get the covid and was that why all the WWHLs were reruns?” a fan inquired. Cohen simply replied, “Yes! All better now.”

Cohen revealed on Monday’s show that he received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot and became ill as a result.

He assumed it was one of the common side effects that some people experience after receiving the booster.

He was still sick two days later, and his condition was worsening.

During his quarantine, Cohen said he became “pretty sick” and couldn’t see his 2-year-old son, Benjamin.

The host, on the other hand, stated that he is “all better now” and that he will be reunited with his son soon.

In March 2020, the Watch What Happens Live! host tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time during the pandemic.

“I have tested positive for Coronavirus after a few days of self-quarantine and not feeling well,” Cohen wrote on Instagram at the time.

“As much as I wanted to push through whatever I was feeling to do (hashtag)WWHL from home, we’re going to put a hold on that for the time being so I can focus on getting better.”

Yes! All better now. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 20, 2021