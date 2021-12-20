Andy Cohen reveals that after being diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time, he “got pretty sick.”

During the month of December,

Andy Cohen revealed on the 20th episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy that he was quarantined for ten days after contracting breakthrough COVID-19.

Andy Cohen is speaking openly about his experience with the groundbreaking COVID-19.

The 53-year-old Bravo star returned to his SiriusXM radio show on Monday, Dec. 8, after a week away.

He explained that he had been away due to a respiratory virus.

“I’m so happy right now that I could cry,” he said, noting that he’s on his tenth day of quarantine.

“I had COVID, which is why we were gone for the entire week.”

The best news is that my PCR test came back negative this morning.”

Cohen claims that he became ill after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

He explained, “I thought I was sick from the booster, that I was having an allergic reaction to the booster.”

“And then two days later, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, this is quite a big reaction,'” says the author.

Despite the fact that Cohen “got pretty sick” during the ordeal, he said on his radio show that he’s “all better now” and that he’ll soon be reunited with his 2-year-old son Benjamin, whom he hasn’t seen due to quarantine.

“People were curious as to where we were this week and what was up with our bizarre Watch What Happens Live.”

I simply failed to appear on a few occasions.

“People were very confused because we aired one pre-taped episode—or two pre-taped episodes,” he explained.

“So that’s what happened.”

In March 2020, the TV personality tested positive for the virus, forcing him to cancel plans to broadcast Watch What Happens Live from his New York City home.

He later spoke out about his diagnosis, admitting that being separated from his son was the “worst part” of the experience.

“I’ll tell you what I know from the nanny cam and video because I can’t see him, which is the worst part,” he said during a virtual appearance on Jeff Lewis Live just days after revealing his diagnosis.

“However, he’s wonderful, and his nanny [tested]negative.”

Cohen didn’t go into detail about the symptoms he had during his second bout with COVID-19 on Monday’s show, but he had previously revealed that he had…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Andy Cohen Reveals He “Got Pretty Sick” After Being Diagnosed With COVID-19 Again