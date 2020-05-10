Andy Cohen Says His Son Benjamin and Anderson Cooper’s Son Wyatt Will Be ‘Best Friends’

23 SHARES Share Tweet

A lifelong friendship awaits Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper‘s sons.

The 51-year-old TV host took some time while in quarantine to answer a few fan questions on his Instagram Story on Saturday.

One follower asked Cohen about his 15-month-old Benjamin Allen Cohen and if he thought he would “be best friends” with Cooper’s newborn son Wyatt Morgan Cooper. Cohen’s response was simply a sweet selfie of himself with a thumbs up agreeing that the two boys would indeed be best friends as they get older.

Following the arrival of Wyatt in late April, Cohen had the sweetest response to Cooper’s little bundle of joy.

“‘New life, new hope!'” the Bravo star gushed on Instagram. “Wyatt Cooper, you couldn’t have come at a better time! I know a friend who can’t wait to meet you!”

During his Instagram Q&A this weekend, Cohen also shared with fans that he’d “love” to have more children in the future and that his son Benjamin keeps him “hopeful” during these unprecedented times.

The CNN anchor announced in late April the arrival of his beautiful baby boy along with the first photo of Wyatt.

Taking to Instagram, he proudly announced, “I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father.”

Cooper also shared that he named his newborn son after his father, Wyatt Emory Cooper, who died during open-heart surgery when Anderson was just 10.

He added, “I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son’s middle name is Morgan. It’s a family name on my mom’s side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy.”

Cooper also opened up about his experience growing up as a “gay kid” and how he never thought it would be possible for him to start a family of his own.

“I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birthday,” he wrote.

Further, he also thanked the surrogate who carried Wyatt.

“Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing—what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children,” he wrote. “My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives.”

Earlier last week, Cooper also opened up about the role his ex Benjamin Maisani will play in his son’s life during an episode of The Late Show.

“My mom died in June, so it hasn’t even been a full year,” she shared after Stephen Colbert asked Cooper about what it’s like to welcome new life during a difficult time in the world and in his life. “In the course of one year, just on a personal basis, to have experienced the loss of her life and to have been there when she breathed her last breath and to witness that and to be holding her at that time and then to suddenly, you know, last Monday night, to be in a delivery room with this amazing surrogate and her husband and my former partner Benjamin, who’s going to be a co-parent to Wyatt, even though we’re not together anymore, but you know, he’s my family and I want him to be Wyatt’s family, as well. And so to be there and to see a new human being come into existence, which I’d never seen in person before, it was just extraordinary. I thought a lot about my mom and seeing the life leave her body and seeing the living being coming out of this wonderful woman, it’s just extraordinary.”