Andy Cohen Says the Vanderpump Rules Reunion Taping Was Interrupted By Anderson Cooper’s Baby!

Vanderpump‘s gone virtual!

According to Andy Cohen, season eight of Vanderpump Rules will have a reunion after all. Even better? It’s already been taped!

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the format will be a little different. In lieu of a gathering at one of Lisa Vanderpump‘s famed West Hollywood restaurants, the reunion was filmed via video chat—a precedent that was set by The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s reunion, set to premiere this Sunday on Bravo.

Cohen made the reveal on his SiriusXM channel Radio Andy, keeping details mum aside from saying “it was a great reunion.”

There was one bump along the way, though—and it didn’t have anything to do with the typical snafus one faces while trying to video conference, but instead, a scheduling conflict.

“Hilariously, Anderson had said he was announcing Wyatt’s birth at the end of his show,” Cohen said, referring to close friend Anderson Cooper and his newborn son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper. “And he said it was gonna be around the end of the 8 o’clock hour. And we were shooting the reunion and we were just winding it up…and I was texting the executive producer Doug Ross…”

Ross told Cohen they still had pick-ups to shoot, so he simply replied, “Doug, there’s something I have to watch on TV.”

“I just felt like such a moron,” Cohen said, laughing. “I’m like, what does he think that I mean, ‘I have to go watch something on TV.’ Like, that something’s more important to watch on TV than doing this reunion?”

Listen to the entire story in the above clip!

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

