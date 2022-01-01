Andy Cohen’s net worth has been estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

ANDY Cohen is a well-known television personality who is best known for his appearances on the Bravo network.

Cohen is also known for hosting The Real Housewives of New York City reunions.

Cohen, 53, is said to have a net worth of (dollar)50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The Bravo network and other partnerships reportedly pay the TV personality a (dollar)10 million annual salary.

He was Bravo’s executive vice president of development and talent until 2013, when he decided to leave the company.

With the help of a surrogate, the TV host has a son named Benjamin Allen.

Cohen hosts his own show in addition to being a part of every Real Housewives reunion.

Since 2009, Cohen has been the host of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

During the heyday of reality television, Cohen’s talk show attracted a slew of famous guests.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members have been known to appear on the show frequently.

Lady Gaga, Meryl Streep, Celine Dion, and others are among the celebrities who have appeared on the show.

Aside from hosting talk shows and frequently meditating between Real Housewives, the TV star has also worked on his own docuseries.

Cohen’s seven-part limited series delves into the origins of reality television and looks at how celebrities have influenced the genre.

Celebreality, dating shows, reality competition shows, makeover shows, and other topics are covered in the episodes.

The limited series features interviews with celebrities including the Kardashians, Osbournes, Julie Chen, Carson Kressley, Richard Hatch, Kendra Wilkinson, Mama June, and Real Housewives franchise women.

Cohen discussed what it takes to be successful in reality television.

“Doing the trust fall and saying, ‘OK, I’m going to do this,’ is the first step.”

I’m not going to obstruct anything.

I’m going to let all of the cameras in.

“One of the qualities I seek is a sense of humour.

“I just think someone who can make me laugh or smile is someone I want to watch, and then you can go along for the ride with them and see what else is going on,” he said.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.