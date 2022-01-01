Andy Cohen’s New Year’s Eve comments on Bill de Blasio go viral, and he says he was a little overserved.

Andy Cohen has given an explanation for why he went on a rant against outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Cohen blamed it on the alcohol, borrowing a line from Jamie Foxx’s 2008 hit.

During CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live special on Saturday, the 53-year-old Bravo star tweeted that he “was a bit overserved.”

Throughout the festive broadcast, Cohen and his co-host, Anderson Cooper, drank tequila shots, the first of which was to honor Betty White following her untimely death, and also sipped on boozy drinks.

Last night, I was a little overserved….

Cohen, however, fired shots at de Blasio just minutes after the clock struck midnight on the east coast — and after taking yet another tequila shot.

“Here’s something I’d like to tell you.

“Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory lap after the worst four years as mayor of New York,” Cohen said, as Cooper interjected, “Oh, don’t go on a rant.”

“Don’t go on a rant!” said Cohen, who refused to be silenced.

“The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is that he’s been a terrible mayor,” Cohen continued.

“So, bye-bye, sucka!”

Andy goes off on Mayor Bill de Blasio on Twitter: pic.twitter.comIornnsuG36

Cooper, stunned, tried but failed to stop Cohen from going off the rails.

He tried to stop Cohen several times, even asking, “Is this how you want to start the New Year?” Cohen refused to be stopped.

Cohen continued, “2022! It’s a new year, ’cause guess what?”

“I have a feeling I’ll be standing right here next year, and you know who I won’t be watching dance as the city crumbles? You.”

Cohen’s tirade quickly went viral.

Elliot Williams, a CNN legal analyst, was amused by what was being broadcast on his network.

“Drunk Andy Cohen popping *OFF* and ranting about Bill De Blasio while Drunk Anderson Cooper tries to calm him down and play it straight is exactly the teamwork and heroism we need in these troubled times,” he wrote on Twitter.

Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) retweeted a post.

At the very least, Cohen’s rant was well timed, as it occurred just as Eric Adams was being sworn in as the.

