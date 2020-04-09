Andy Grammer and Wife Aijia Welcome Baby No. 2

As Andy Grammer likes to sing: It’s good to be alive right about now!

Congratulations are in order for the singer and his wife Aijia Grammer who welcomed their second child together on April 3.

E! News can confirm the couple’s daughter is named Israel “Izzy” Blue. And yes, the entire family is doing great.

“In the midst of a lot of bad news, Israel has lit up our house with immense joy,” the couple shared with Us Weekly, who first reported the news. “We are so fortunate to have had a safe and sacred midwife home birth.”

Back in October 2019, Andy and Aijia announced daughter Louisiana K. Grammer was going to be a big sister when confirming their pregnancy.

Since then, both parties have shared part of their journey on social media with their loyal fans and followers. As it turns out, Aijia’s pregnancies weren’t exactly the easiest.

“In both my pregnancies I have been diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum. It’s a condition that is estimated to effect about 2% of pregnancies. It causes debilitating nausea, vomiting, dehydration, and malnutrition. IT’S NOT MORNING SICKNESS. It’s the worst food poisoning of your life, plus a migraine, 24 hours a day + it ends when it feels like it,” Aijia shared on Instagram. “Sometimes it’s after the first trimester + sometimes it ends when the baby comes out. You may have heard about it recently from @amyschumer or #katemiddleton who also suffered from HG.”

The musician continued, “I am doing better now + wanted to share with you that sometimes pregnancy looks like this. It ain’t cute. We posted a really badass pregnancy announcement, but what you don’t see, are the tubes running down to my medical device, or the fact that I could only stand up in short intervals. I am so grateful to be having another baby with @andygrammer. We wanted + planned for this babe. But all bodies are different + I think it’s important to share that not all pregnancies are butterflies + roses.”

Fortunately, there have been plenty of special moments for the mom who documented trips to Disneyland with her family and special red carpet date nights with Andy.

And through all the highs and lows, Andy has been a huge support for his leading lady.

“Its kind of a wild time for me and @aijiaofficial to be bringing a child into the world. I’ll tell you this though, I personally have never been more aware of our connection,” he recently shared on Instagram. “It feels very much like we are one human body.”