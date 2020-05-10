Andy Lee Lang works as a chauffeur for Corona

One of the most prominent rock’n’rollers in the country is looking for a job as a driver because of the corona crisis.

The corona crisis and the accompanying measures hit the art scene hard. Many existences are at stake due to ban on events. More and more artists are resisting the strict rules. The measures save many lives, but times are difficult and threatening the existence of musicians and artists. One of the country’s most famous rock’n’rollers, Andy Lee Lang, is also in a difficult position because of Corona. In his desperate situation, he asked the publisher Mucha if he knew anyone who was looking for a driver.

“When my friend Andy Lee Lang explained the situations in his life and the hopeless constriction caused by Corona to me drastically a few weeks ago (” Hello Christian, you know someone I can work with as a driver … “) my heart was broken “, Mucha now writes on Facebook.

“Such a great musician and artist and a real friend (his musical support for the reconciliation concert for my wife -” Serenade for Ekaterina “- I will not forget my day in his life)”, Mucha describes his attachment to Andy Lee Lang and describes a business idea for his friend:

“That every self-respecting company greets us on the phone from a (small) artist who supports it.” The idea came to him at night when he wanted to talk to his secretary about a job on Monday. He writes the details in his posting (see below):