Andy Park of Shang-Chi on Creating Looks for the Newest Avenger and More

Andy Park of Shang-Chi on Designing Looks for the Newest Avenger and More

Andy Park has been a part of Marvel Studios since the beginning of the MCU.

The comic artist now works as a supervisor for Marvel Studios’ in-house visual development department, which creates countless renderings and concept art for every film and television show the Burbank-based studio produces.

With Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel’s first property to feature an Asian character in a lead role, Park oversaw the team in charge of creating the look and feel.

We recently spoke with Park about his work on the film, and you can watch our full interview with him below.

I know you started visual development art before James Gunn was even attached, as you did with Guardians.

Years ago, when did you begin working on Shang-Chi?

Andy Park: No, I don’t recall ever working on it prior to Destin’s signature.

There was, but it wasn’t much.

I did a couple pieces just before pre-production started, or me and the Visdev team did a couple pieces just as a proof of concept.

We did some high-level ideas like “What is this movie?” and “What is the scope of this movie?”

I’m not sure I can say what we painted because it was one of those early, early ideas where they were still trying to figure out what the movie was about.

Because there’s problematic material from the source material early on, this film is unlike most of our others.

There’s a lot of great stuff, but there’s also a lot of stuff where it’s like, “Okay, we don’t have to be as beholden to the source material as a lot of our other properties.” It’s a good thing and a bad thing in that sense.

It’s good because it gives you a lot of leeway to make your own story, power sets, and other things.

It’s either bad or not bad, but it’s difficult because there’s so much room for error.

It’s almost as if it could be anything.

He gets a brand new costume that he’s never seen before, speaking of freedom.

How many iterations of costumes do you usually go through before settling on the final one, and who makes that decision? Is it Destin? Is it the costume designer? Is it…

