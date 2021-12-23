Andy Warhol is the “Only Person I’ve Ever Met Who Is Weirder Than Me” and “Dressed Worse,” according to Dolly Parton.

Andy Warhol is the “Only Person I’ve Ever Met Who’s Weirder Than Me” and “Dressed Worse,” according to Dolly Parton.

Miley Cyrus has a lot of support from Dolly Parton, and Billy Ray Cyrus considers her a friend.

She even spent time with Andy Warhol, who she admired for his “odd” personality.

Here’s what we know about the “Jolene” singer’s Studio 54 visits.

Outside of her country music fame, Parton frequented clubs like Studio 54, where she met other celebrities.

She “hung out” with Warhol, an American artist, film director, and producer best known for being a pioneer of the pop art movement.

In her 2020 book Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, Parton wrote, “I used to go to Studio 54 all the time and hang out with Andy Warhol and Calvin Klein and so many people.”

“I adored Steve Rubell, the owner of Studio 54.

He was such a sweet little boy.”

She continued, “Everyone was dancing.”

“No, I didn’t.”

I simply enjoyed watching, sitting, and being a part of the scene.

I’d just sit on the couch with Andy Warhol and talk to him.”

Apart from his reputation in the world of modern art, Warhol was known for his outrageous fashion and hairstyles.

Parton was well-known for her eccentric hairstyles.

It was natural for these two celebrities to be friends, with Parton praising his “weird” personality in particular.

“Years ago, we used to go to Studio 54 together,” Parton said in a 2001 interview for the book Dolly on Dolly.

“He was the only person I’ve ever met who was weirder than me, dressed worse, and appeared stranger — and didn’t seem to mind: he was just like me.”

“I’d always ask him, ‘What do you look like under that wig?’ and he’d say, ‘What do you look like under that one?’ I’d say, ‘Well, you’ll never know,’ and he’d say, ‘Well, you’ll never know either,'” she went on to say.

Despite the fact that Warhol died in 1987, his pop art collection lives on, with some pieces on display at the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh.

Apart from Warhol, Parton became friends with a number of celebrities during her career.

She performed with the a capella group Pentatonix in a holiday special.

She also starred alongside her real-life family friends Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus in Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana.

Other award-winning artists, according to One Country, wished Parton a happy birthday in 2016.

That included the following…

