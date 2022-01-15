Ange Postecoglou hopes to have Jota back in time for Celtic’s match against Hibs.

Jota has been out of action since early December due to a hamstring injury.

Jota could be back available on Monday, according to Ange Postecoglou.

Since he hobbled off against Hearts in early December, the Portuguese winger has been out of action.

He returned to parent club Benfica for treatment, but is now back in training ahead of Monday night’s Premiership match against Hibs.

Celtic and Benfica are still talking about a permanent deal for Jota, who can join the Hoops for £6.5 million if the loan agreement isn’t renewed.

The manager is hopeful that the playmaker will return as soon as possible.

“It’s good to have him back; he was one of the ones who was out for the medium to long term, but he’s rehabbed really well and joined in the training today,” Postecoglou said.

“We’ll see, he won’t be far away, but if it’s not Monday, we expect him to be available in the next couple of weeks – he’s rehabbed really well and feels good.”

“Our main goal is to get him back on the field, playing well, and having a strong second half of the season.”

“He started really well for us and obviously had the injury setback, so it’s just great to get him back on the field and performing, and beyond this season, that will take care of itself at the right time.”