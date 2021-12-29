Angela ‘Angie’ Kukawski, the Kardashian family’s business manager, was murdered and’she will be greatly missed,’ according to the Kardashian family.

Angela ‘Angie’ Kukawski, a business manager for the Kardashian family, was murdered and’she will be greatly missed,’ according to the family.

THE KARDASHIAN-JENNERS have released a statement following the death of Angela “Angie” Kukawski, the family’s former business manager, at the age of 55.

Her death was ruled a homicide, and her boyfriend, Jason Barker, was arrested and charged with murder.

The Kardashian-Jenner family said in a statement obtained by TMZ on December 29 that “Angela was truly the best.”

“She genuinely cared about all of us and made impossible things happen.”

We send our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

More information will be forthcoming from The Sun.