Angela Kukawski, a business manager for the Kardashians, died at the age of 55 in a suspected murder.

Angela Kukawski, a business manager for the Kardashians, died in a suspected murder at the age of 55.

Angela Kukawski was discovered dead inside her car in December, and Hollywood is in mourning.

24.

Her boyfriend is suspected of murdering her at her home, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Angela Kukawski, a business manager whose clients included the Kardashians, died at the age of 55 in a homicide investigation, according to police.

Authorities have launched an investigation after Kukawski was found dead inside her car on December, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Simi Valley, California, on June 23.

Kukawski had been reported missing since December, according to a press release.

22nd.

Investigators believe she was murdered at her Sherman Oaks home by her 49-year-old boyfriend, Jason Barker, before her body was transported to Simi Valley in her vehicle, according to the release.

Barker was arrested in December, according to online jail records.

In relation to the case, 23 people have been arrested.

During a December arraignment,

According to court documents obtained by E! News, he was charged with one count of murder with malice and one count of torture “with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion, and for a sadistic purpose, inflict great bodily injury.”

According to online jail records, Barker is currently being held at the Inmate Reception Center in Los Angeles on (dollar)3.07 million bail.

His arraignment has been adjourned until January.

12th, 2022

Kukawski died of head and neck injuries, as well as strangulation, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Homicide was determined to be the cause of her death.

The Kardashians described Kukawski as “truly the best” in a statement to E! News following the tragedy.

“She cared about us all and made impossible things happen,” the family said.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Kukawski’s employer, Boulevard Management, also issued a statement mourning his death.

“The loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski, has saddened and heartbroken us,” the statement read.

“Angie was well-liked by her peers and a wonderful person.

All who knew her will be deeply saddened by her passing.

All of Angie’s family and friends deserve our heartfelt condolences.”

Kukawski has also worked with the Kardashians…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.