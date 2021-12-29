Angela Kukawski, a business manager for the Kardashians, was discovered dead.

Angela Kukawski, the Kardashians’ business manager, was discovered dead.

Kukawski’s boyfriend, Jason Barker, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Kukawski was 55 years old at the time.

Kukawski vanished in December and has yet to be found.

According to the LAPD, officers from Los Angeles and Simi Valley responded the next day, December 14.

They were called to the 1500 block of Patricia Avenue in Simi Valley on March 23 and discovered her body inside her parked vehicle.

Barker, 49, was apprehended and charged with murder, according to police.

According to detectives, Barker allegedly murdered Kukawski inside their Sherman Oaks home, put her body in the car, and drove to Simi Valley, where the car was later discovered.

The Kardashians, Minaj, Kanye West, Offset, and Tupac Shakur’s estate were among Kukawski’s clients at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, according to Variety.

“We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski,” said Boulevard’s Todd Bozick in an interview with Variety.

“Angie was a wonderful, caring individual who will be missed by all who knew her.”

We send our heartfelt condolences to Angie’s entire family and friends.”

