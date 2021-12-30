Angela Kukawski, a former business manager, was murdered, and the Kardashian family says she was “truly the best.”

Following Angela Kukawski’s alleged murder, several of her former clients, including the Kardashian-Jenner family, have spoken out about the tragedy.

“Angela was unquestionably the best.

On Thursday, December 30, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alumni released a statement to TMZ saying, “She cared about every one of us and made things happen that were impossible.”

“She will be sorely missed, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time.”

Kukawski, who represented several Hollywood celebrities, was pronounced dead after her body was found inside a vehicle, according to a statement released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday, December 29.

She had been 55 years old for some time.

“On December 23, 2021, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department and the Simi Valley Police Department responded to the 1500-block of Patricia Avenue in Simi Valley to conduct a follow-up on a missing person’s investigation,” according to the Twitter statement.

“Angela Kukawski was reported missing from Sherman Oaks on December 22, 2021, and her body was discovered inside her vehicle, which was parked on Patricia Ave.”

Jason Barker, her boyfriend, was arrested and charged with murder after police said he killed the business manager inside their shared Sherman Oaks, California, home and drove her body to Simi Valley.

According to multiple reports, Barker, 49, is being held on (dollar)3.07 million bail after being charged with one count of torture and one count of murder.

In addition to Kim Kardashian’s family, Kukawski worked for a number of celebrities before her death, including the 41-year-old reality star’s estranged husband, Kanye West, Offset, and Nicki Minaj.

On Wednesday, the “Starships” singer, 39, wrote on Instagram Story, “Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know.”

“Angela, you don’t deserve it.”

My heart aches for you and your children.

“May you rest in peace.”

“RIP Angie,” Offset wrote on Instagram Story.

He’s such a sweetie.

You were a huge help to me, and I talked to you once a week.

SMH prayer to your soul,” I’m in disbelief [sic].

Kukawski worked for Boulevard Management in California and is survived by her five children.

