Angela Kukawski, a manager who worked with the Kardashians, has died in an apparent homicide at the age of 55.

According to Variety, the cause of death was homicide during an incident in California on December 22.

Angeles worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, California, and was based in Los Angeles.

She had also worked with other celebrity clients, including Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and Offset, in addition to the Kardashians.

