Angela Kukawski’s family gathers outside her home as her boyfriend, Kardashian manager Jason Barker, is charged with her assassination.

Angela Kukawski’s family gathered outside her home as her boyfriend, Kardashian manager Jason Barker, was charged with her murder.

FAMILY MEMBERS have arrived at the home where Angela “Angie” Kukawski’s body was discovered. Angela “Angie” Kukawski, a Los Angeles-based business manager, was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend.

Angela was reported missing on December 22. Her high-profile clients included the Kardashians.

Her body was discovered in the trunk of her car, parked in Simi Valley, just north of Los Angeles, a day later, according to police.

Jason Baker, her 49-year-old boyfriend, was arrested and charged with her murder after the 55-year-old’s death was ruled a homicide.

Jason allegedly killed Angela at her Sherman Oaks home, stuffed her body in the trunk, and drove it to Simi, according to police.

The Sun’s cameras caught family members gathered outside the Simi Valley home where the body was discovered.

They worked around the unidentified home, which had recently been sold, with solemn expressions.

A propane tank was carried by one of the participants.

Angela worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, where she was based in Los Angeles.

“Financial management services to entertainers, athletes, and high-net-worth individuals,” according to the company’s website.

She had also worked with other celebrities, including Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and Offset, in addition to the Kardashians.

Her firm provided a variety of specialized services, including bill payment and banking, financial planning, estate and retirement planning, tax preparation and planning, and more.

In a statement, the Kardashian-Jenner family said, “Angela was truly the best.”

“She genuinely cared about all of us and was capable of accomplishing the seemingly impossible.”

We send our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time.”

Angela, a mother of five children, also worked for the Tupac Shakur estate.

She was described as “a straight shooter” and “hard-working” by those close to her.

Friends said she was “beloved” in her field.

“We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski,” said Todd C Bozick in a statement to Variety.

“Angie was a wonderful, kind person who will be missed by all who knew her.

“Our heartfelt condolences to Angie’s entire family and friends.”

Jason, who could not be reached for comment, is due in court in Los Angeles on January.

The number twelve is a number that is