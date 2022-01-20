Angela Marshall, a pedestrian who died in a road accident in Rutherglen, has been identified by police.

Angela Marshall, a pedestrian killed in a road accident in Rutherglen, has been identified by police.

Following Angela Marshall’s tragic death last week, her family has released a photo of the 55-year-old.

The incident is still under investigation by Police Scotland.

Angela Marshall has been identified as a pedestrian who died in a road accident in Rutherglen.

The 55-year-old was involved in the accident, which happened last Thursday (January 13).

Around 6.35 p.m. on Croftfoot Road, an incident occurred.

Angela was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services arrived.

Following Angela’s untimely death, her family has released a photo of her.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

Police Scotland is now requesting that anyone with information about the crash contact them so that they can assist them with their investigation.

“Our thoughts are with Angela’s family and friends at this difficult time,” said Sergeant Adnan Alam, of Motherwell Road Policing.

“Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are still underway.

Anyone who can help and hasn’t contacted us, especially if they have dash-cam footage, is asked to call 101 and reference incident number 2816 from January 13th, 2022.”