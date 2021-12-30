Angela Will Seek Out Vince Masuka in ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Episodes, According to ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Theory

Angela Will Seek Out Vince Masuka in the Final Episodes of ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ According to a ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Theory

Dexter Morgan has settled into the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York, eight years after fleeing Miami, where he has a job and a girlfriend.

Angela Bishop’s suspicions grow as she learns more about him.

In the most recent episode, “Unfair Game,” Angela made even more connections and discoveries, prompting some viewers to wonder if she’ll track down Dexter’s former coworker Vince Masuka.

While she was away at a police conference, Angela learns from Logan that Dexter “nearly killed” drug dealer Miles.

She tracks Miles down and hears his side of the story about what happened with Dexter.

Dexter poked Miles in the neck with something before attacking him, Miles explains.

Angela is perplexed as to why Dexter began assaulting him after the cops arrived, and she leaves to investigate further after photographing the puncture wound.

She returns to Logan and inquires about the timeline of the drug dealer investigation.

She discovers that Miles obtained his product from a man named Jasper, who died from an overdose before the cops could apprehend him.

Angela goes to the coroner’s office to investigate Jasper’s death and notices a puncture wound on his neck that looks similar to the one on Angela.

Angela examines the notes about Jasper’s death at home and discovers that ketamine was present in his system.

She goes to her computer, which she’d apparently used earlier to look up information about Dexter’s time working with Vince Masuka at the Miami Metro Police Department.

She looks into ketamine-related homicides in Miami and discovers that the infamous Bay Harbour Butcher used the drug.

The actor from ‘Dexter: New Blood’ does not want Dexter Morgan to get away with it.

Many viewers took to social media after the episode to express their reactions and speculate on what might happen next.

Because he worked so closely with Dexter and has key knowledge about the Bay Harbour Butcher case, some Reddit users thought Angela’s next step would be to contact Masuka.

“I believe Angela will contact Vince Masuka, LFI, and inquire about ketamine being found in the BHB victims or any needle marks,” one fan wrote, which received a lot of upvotes.

“They said they were going to show another character from the original show…

