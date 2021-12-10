Angela’s ‘Usual Suspects’ Moment (Exclusive) on ‘Law and Order’ Crossover: Tamara Taylor

Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) took the stand for the murder of Elliot Stabler’s (Christopher Meloni) wife, Kathy, in Thursday’s Law and Order crossover between Special Victims Unit and Organized Crime. It wasn’t as cheerful as the title, “The Christmas Episode,” suggested, but it delivered plenty of shocking gifts for fans of both shows.

One of the most shocking revelations came from Wheatley’s ex-wife, Angela (Tamara Taylor), who made a surprise return after being left physically and emotionally scarred by Richard’s attempt to kill her at the end of season one.

“Last season’s cliffhanger has thrown a whole new monkey wrench into Angela’s world,” Taylor tells ET. However, by the time the two-parter, “People vs.

“The Christmas Episode” and “Richard Wheatley” came to an end.

In the SVU episode, ADA Carisi (Peter Scanavino) attempted to put Wheatley away for good by putting everyone on the stand, including Stabler, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), and Richard’s son Richie (Nick Creegan).

While Stabler loses his cool, Angela’s inability to recall certain names and facts during trial preparation had everyone worried.

“She’s having some memory issues,” Taylor says, admitting that it makes her “untrustworthy as a witness.”

Finally, she breaks down on the witness stand and admits that she is still in love with Stabler, much to the surprise of everyone in the courtroom.

“For whatever reason, these two human beings connected through grief and just have this odd connection,” Taylor says when asked about Angela’s feelings for him.

“Even though the relationship came to a halt, and even though I believe both of them would prefer not to feel what they feel,” she continues, “every time they’re around each other there’s this strange, undeniable tension.”

Despite this, Wheatley is granted a mistrial and is set free for the time being.

The real shocker, however, is revealed later in the Organized Crime episode.

After attempting to determine who framed Stabler’s.

