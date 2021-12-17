Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara are in Washington, DC to lobby for the Violence Against Women Act.

Angelina Jolie and her 16-year-old daughter, Zahara, are on a mission, and their mission has brought them to Washington, D.C., to advocate for the Violence Against Women Act.

The Eternals star posted several photos to Instagram on Friday, and in the caption, the 46-year-old actress explained why they were in Washington, DC, and who they met with. Jolie wrote that she was honored to visit DC with Zahara and work “with advocates and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the (hashtag)ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for children’s health and safety, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors,” and that she

Jolie, a longtime supporter of social causes, posed with Zahara and Rep.

Texas Representative Sheila Jackson Lee is a co-sponsor of the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization in the House of Representatives.

Jolie is also pictured meeting with Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, who is a co-sponsor of the bill’s reauthorization in the Senate.

Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie) shared this.

The actress is also seen collaborating with tribal leaders and other government officials.

Visit www.4vawa.org to learn more about the VAWA, and encourage lawmakers to cosponsor and support the bill’s reauthorization.

The introduction of grant programs for technology to detect bruising across all skin tones and create non-biased forensic evidence collection were among the reforms highlighted by Jolie.

Jolie’s support for this important cause should come as no surprise.

Her philanthropic activities include traveling to war-torn countries with the UN as a special envoy to assist refugees.

She’s also aided in the launch of a number of initiatives aimed at assisting children and sexual assault victims.

The Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation was founded a year after she adopted her first child, Maddox, in 2002.

The organization’s mission is to eradicate poverty in Cambodia while also improving healthcare and education.

After a few years, Jolie and her now-ex-husband, Brad Pitt, established the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, which aims to support humanitarian causes all over the world.

Doctors Without Borders received (dollar)1 million as one of the foundation’s first major donations.

Jolie and Zahara’s appearance in DC is their first in public since the actress brought Zahara and some of her other children to the city.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

Angelina Jolie and Daughter Zahara Visit Lawmakers in D.C. to Advocate for Violence Against Women Act