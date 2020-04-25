Angelina Jolie and Her Family Are “All Locked In” Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

It’s a full house over at the Jolie home.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Angelina Jolie popped up online for a virtual TIME 100 Talk with Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal. The 13-minute chat was focused on how children around the world are being impacted by the coronavirus, a subject the Oscar winner has tackled in pieces she penned for TIME. At the start of the conversation, she confirmed that, like most people around the world, her family is practicing social distancing.

“We’re all locked in and doing all right,” she assured. Jolie is famously a mom to six: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, Vivienne and Knox, both 11. Maddox was attending Yonsei University in South Korea before the school temporarily closed as a result of the pandemic.

As both a parent and Special Envoy of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, the star spoke out about the ways the coronavirus is affecting kids worldwide, even if they are less likely to get very ill from it. After referencing the many children around the world who are already vulnerable to hunger and lack of education, she addressed how the crisis is being compounded by the effects of the pandemic now that schools are closed and kids must stay home, potentially with abusers.

“Two things that affect children from my view the most being out of school—of course, education and the challenges with education. I know parents across even this country are challenged with homeschool and that’s maybe more of a challenge on the parents than the children,” the star quipped. “But, for the children, it’s the food insecurity that affects 11 million children, severe insecurity…and it’s domestic violence and abuse,” she said, pointing out that school is both where many children can get a vital meal and where bruises from abuse can be noticed.

She also discussed how inequality in America not only affects children and families facing hunger, but also those fighting this pandemic from the frontlines while being underpaid.

“It’s about respecting people—it’s not just for this moment to applaud the people who are doing so much work, but real respect and real equality,” she said. “This is a time for outrage, for grand change across the world.”

As the talk concluded, Jolie did end on an uplifting note.

“I believe in humanity,” she said. “I have hope and I think we really can’t afford not to have hope. So, I think when people are aware and if they can have a path forward guiding them with how to help and what to do, they will. I believe they will.”