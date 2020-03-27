Angelina Jolie Donates $1 Million to Fight Child Hunger Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Angelina Jolie is using her massive platform for a good cause.

The Maleficent actress and longtime humanitarian has pledged to donate $1 million to No Kid Hungry organization to help those in need during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

“As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus,” Jolie said in a statement that was shared with E! News.

“Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support,” her statement continued. “No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible.”

Like the actress mentioned, the organization is using its resources to make sure that kids receive food.

Billy Shore, the founder and executive chair of Share Our Strength (which is the organization behind No Kid Hungry) put it best.

“People from all walks of life have risen to the unprecedented challenge of feeding hungry kids during a global pandemic,” he said in a statement shared with us. “I’ve heard stories of heart-breaking need and immense creativity, but above all persistence—a sense that we won’t let any barrier stand between a child and the healthy meals they need.”

Jolie isn’t the only celebrity to use her platform for a good cause amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Many Hollywood stars have donated money to charities across the nation.

Over the weekend, Rihanna‘s Clara Lionel Foundation announced that it donated $5 million to Coronavirus rapid response efforts in the United States and across the globe.

Moreover, Arnold Schwarzenegger donated $1 million to the Frontline Responders Fund, which is helping to provide resources due to the shortage of protective equipment and medical supplies.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively also revealed they would donate $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

To see all of the celebs giving back during this time and how you can participate, read all about it here.