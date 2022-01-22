Angelina Jolie once starred in a sci-fi film that made her so sick she puked.

Angelina Jolie once starred in a sci-fi film that made her sick to the point of puking.

Angelina Jolie has had a long and successful acting career, starring in films such as Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

In 60 seconds, Smith is gone.

Earlier in her career, however, one of Jolie’s first roles was in a film that she may not remember fondly.

Mostly due to the fact that she puked while watching the movie.

If Jolie wanted to appear in one of her first films, Cyborg 2, she needed to be emancipated.

Michael Shroeder, the film’s director, previously spoke to Hollywood Gothique about the process of hiring Jolie.

Because of Jolie’s age at the time, Shroeder revealed that certain laws had to be followed before the Eternals star could be hired.

Shroeder, on the other hand, wanted to work with Jolie because he thought she was a good fit for the part.

“It’s her first film, but I read probably fifty actresses and model types, and it was really difficult to find somebody who had the cyborg quality while still having some kind of presence,” Shroeder said of Jolie.

However, Jolie’s age posed a challenge.

“Then I discovered she’s seventeen, and we can’t mess with labor laws, welfare workers, or school teachers.”

“I couldn’t afford it; I had to shoot, shoot, shoot,” he explained.

Fortunately, Jolie’s father, legendary actor Jon Voight, had ties to the industry.

Shroeder recalled, “He knew a judge and made some calls, and we got her emancipated because she had been living on her own for quite some time.”

“All she had to do was file and get a judge to agree to it, and then we could just work and not have to treat her differently.”

Later, Angelina Jolie would watch Cyborg 2.

However, the Tomb Raider star admitted to Buzzfeed that she couldn’t stomach the film after seeing it.

“Oh, I puked,” Jolie admitted.

“I did it.

I threw up when I saw it.

“I’m just sick.”

Not that Jolie’s experience with the film was completely negative.

After all, Jolie admitted that she enjoyed herself on set.

“The kickboxing, on the other hand, was a lot of fun,” she added.

“It was my first time doing kickboxing.

But I was 17 at the time, and I believe I thought I was making a real film, which is strange because there is a scene in which I am decapitating…

