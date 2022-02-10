Angelina Jolie shares a rare photo of her 17-year-old daughter Zahara, looking mature, as the couple advocates for the Violence Against Women Act.

Angelina Jolie posts a rare photo of her 17-year-old daughter Zahara, looking mature, as the couple advocates for the Violence Against Women Act.

ANGELINA Jolie was joined in Washington, DC today by her daughter Zahara to urge lawmakers to pass the Violence Against Women Act.

While discussing the bill, the Oscar winner and advocate wept, calling it “one of the most important votes US senators will cast this year.”

On Wednesday, Jolie, 46, joined a bipartisan group of senators at a press conference at the Capitol to announce the bill’s renewal.

“Many people struggle to leave abusive situations because they have been made to feel worthless,” she explained.

“When a Congress is too preoccupied to renew the Violence Against Women Act for another ten years, it reinforces that sense of worthlessness.”

Angelina Jolie is a special envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

The “Eternals” star is no stranger to Washington, D.C., having previously met with lawmakers in September and December to urge the act’s reauthorization.

“We need reforms including judicial training, trauma-informed court processes that minimize the risk of harm to children, grant programs for technology to detect bruising across all skin tones and create non-biased forensic evidence collection, and protections for the most vulnerable,” Angelina said on Instagram when she visited in December with Zahara.

Angelina Jolie has been busy dealing with courts and laws in recent months, as her bitter custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt drags on for the fifth year.

Brad’s motion to appeal their current joint custody agreement was denied in October.

As a result of the appellate court’s decision, the custody battle over the two celebrity exs’ five minor children will have to be restarted with a new judge.

Maddox, the couple’s eldest child, is 20 years old, and their other children include Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13 years old.

The original decision “was based on a technical procedural issue, and the Supreme Court’s decision not to review that procedural issue does not change the extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the trial judge — and the many experts who testified — to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children’s best interests,” a representative for Brad, 58, told People at the time.

They claimed, “We will continue to do everything that is legally required based on the detailed findings of independent experts.”

Angelina Jolie’s spokesperson, on the other hand, told the outlet that the denial was a “welcomed decision” for the mother of six.



“Angelina Jolie is focused on her family and pleased that the well-being of her children will not be influenced by unethical behavior,” her lawyer said.



