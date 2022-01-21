Angelina Jolie Starts Rumors, Vinny Makes Moves, and Deena Breaks Up Feuds in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Angelina Jolie Starts Rumors, Vinny Makes Moves, and Deena Ends Feuds in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

In the “Hollywood Shore” episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, a new rumor about a Jersey Shore cast member was introduced.

Instead of Angelina Larangeira, she started a rumor about Vinny Guadagnino.

Despite Deena Cortese’s best efforts, a new feud has erupted in the house.

In episode 3 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5, here’s what happened.

The Larangeiras concocted a rumor about Guadagnino, tired of being in the news all the time.

Angelina Jolie said at a dinner before Pauly DelVecchio’s show at The Headliner, “Yo, word on the street is Vinny got a girl pregnant.”

DelVecchio quickly shot down the rumor, then FaceTimed Guadagnino for good measure.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who looked into Angelina Jolie’s alleged side-piece in Old Bridge, was confident that he would find out if Guadagnino had gotten someone pregnant.

“This could be a smudgery,” Sorrentino admitted to the cameras.

Chris tells Guadagnino over FaceTime, “Congratulations — I heard you got somebody pregnant.”

Guadagnino denied the rumors, while Angelina defended her motivations for spreading them, citing her roommates’ previous behavior in “spreading rumors about [her].”

Guadagnino has moved from Staten Island to Los Angeles this season.

He returns to the east coast in “Hollywood Shore.”

To refresh your memory, Guadagnino bought his Hollywood Hills home for (dollar)3,510,000 in November 2020 (via TMZ).

He was “bicoastal Vinny” at the time.

Guadagnino, however, made a permanent move to the west coast in season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Guadagnino listed the house and quickly sold it less than a year after moving in, much to the dismay of his female roommates who came to visit him in California on “Hollywood Shore.”

Cortese and Larangeira sit down to dinner with Guadagnino to discuss the pregnancy rumor during their 24-hour flight to LA.

Guadagnino questioned his roommate about the rumor and the woman who claimed to be pregnant with his child.

The rumor is untrue, for the record.

“That’s not my problem — none of this is my problem,” Larangeira said, standing by the rumor she made up.

“Every day, people make up stories about me.”

The Larangeiras have previously made headlines for their marriage, security doorbell camera footage, and other topics.

“Angelina —… ” Guadagnino has a working theory, which is why Larangeira made up the rumor.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.