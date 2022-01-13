Angelina Jolie Still Sends Holiday Gifts to Billy Bob Thornton’s Son Harry (Exclusive)

Angelina Jolie, Billy Bob Thornton’s ex-wife, is still in touch with Harry Thornton.

Although he doesn’t talk to his former stepmother on a daily basis, the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules star revealed that she still thinks about him.

“She still sends me Christmas gifts every year and stuff like that,” Thornton tells ET. “I don’t talk to her on the phone every day, but we do talk every now and then.”

From 2000 to 2003, Jolie was married to actor Billy Bob Thornton.

The actor was already a father of three children at the time.

Thornton, who stars in the latest episode of the E! reality show, says that vacations with Jolie helped him prepare for his time on the ranch.

“She was so cool,” he said of the star of The Eternals.

“Every week, she took us camping, and once she rented an RV and we went on a full camping trip.”

“She was just so much fun for us back when we were younger,” he continued.

She was, like, a lot of fun.”

Ranch Rules follows eight celebrity kids as they trade in their opulent lifestyles and try their hand at working and living on a ranch.

The show is a remake of Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive, which starred Kourtney Kardashian before she became famous as part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family.

Thornton, Jasmin Lawrence (daughter of Martin Lawrence), Taylor "Tay" Hasselhoff (daughter of David Hasselhoff), Ebie (daughter of Eazy-E), Redmond Parker (son of Ray Parker Jr.), Austin Gunn (son of Billy Gunn), Myles O'Neal (son of Shaquille O'Neal), and Hana Giraldo (daughter of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo) star in

The famous fathers of Thornton, Lawrence, and Hasselhoff were all supportive of their journey when it came to rules.

“He said, ‘Don’t do anything embarrassing,'” Thornton recalled his father saying.

Which he did not do.

Lawrence said her comedian father was all about her having fun, even though he joked about roaches.

“He was ecstatic for me and said, ‘I’m so proud of you.’

Take advantage of the opportunity to do something for someone else outside of your comfort zone,'” says the author.

