Angelina Jolie, Thomas Rhett, and Other Celebrities who Have Adopted Children

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, and other celebrities have spoken out about their adoption experiences.

Willa was adopted from Uganda by the country singer and his childhood sweetheart in May 2017, just three months before Akins gave birth to her daughter Ada.

In February of 2020, Lennon became a member of their family.

After adopting her eldest in January 2018, the Live in Love author exclusively told Us Weekly, “My heart has always been driven to that.”

“It just came to me as a calling in my life to speak up for these children who don’t have a voice.”

This is why I came here in the first place.

It was perfectly aligned with my heart.

Adoption had always been a dream of mine.

My mother is an adopted child.

I was born into an adopted family.

As a result, it’s always been something that comes naturally to me.”

When she first met Willa, the former nurse was “drawn” to her, she said at the time.

“I just tell everyone she was my baby from the beginning.”

We simply took a little longer to locate one another.

One of the first nights I met her in Uganda, I called Thomas and told him about her.

‘Bring her home,’ he said without hesitation.

We have her.

‘We’ll make it happen,’ says the group.

Rhett loves being a girl dad, and he told Us exclusively in October 2019 that he was “born for” the part.

The Grammy nominee exclaimed, “I love it.”

“I enjoy doing their hair and playing Barbies with them, as well as doing whatever they want, such as tea parties.”

It’s been incredible to be a father to two beautiful daughters, with a third on the way.”

Sia, meanwhile, revealed in May 2020 that she had adopted two teenage boys the year before.

During an episode of SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, the Australian said, “They were both 18, and they’re both 19 years old now.”

“Right now, they’re both doing things that are really good for them and really helpful.”

They’re doing a lot of educational things that are beneficial to them.”

When her sons were “aging out of the foster care system,” the new mom explained.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Celebrities Who Have Adopted Children: Angelina Jolie, Thomas Rhett and More