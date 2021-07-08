Angelina Jolie wants to end another relationship with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been separated for almost five years now. The custody battle over the children is still going on. Now the actress also wants to end the business relationship with her ex.

The ongoing dispute between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt does not seem to want to calm down. The actress now allegedly also wants to stop working with her ex-husband on business and get out of the joint business. According to “TMZ”, the 46-year-old has already submitted all the necessary documents to the judge. In it, she asks the court to be allowed to monetize her stake in the company Nouvel, LLC, Château Miraval.

Winery was a special place of her love

In the U.S., it is common in divorces for company shares to be temporarily frozen. However, Angelina Jolie apparently can’t wait to dispose of her share in the joint winery in France again so that she can sell it. According to “TMZ”, the actress already has the deal on the table, so only needs the confirmation of the judge so that the freeze can be lifted. The couple reportedly bought the Côte d’Azur estate in 2011 for $60 million. How much it is worth today is unclear.

Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had been a couple since 2005 and married since 2014. The wedding took place at the winery in France. The bifurcated divorce proceedings have been ongoing since 2016 – while they have been officially divorced since 2019. The business relationship seems to be the only thing that still connects the ex-couple, apart from their joint children. They are also involved in their parents’ war of the roses.