Angelina Jolie, Winona Ryder, and Other ‘Girl, Interrupted’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Angelina Jolie, Winona Ryder, and Other ‘Girl, Interrupted’ Stars: Where Have They Gone?

Although Girl, Interrupted has been out of theaters for 20 years, the indie film’s legacy is undeniable.

Girl, Interrupted is based on Susanna Kaysen’s 1993 memoir and tells the harrowing story of a teenager’s 1967 stay in a mental institution after she attempted suicide.

Kaysen was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder at the age of 18 and was admitted to McClean Hospital near Boston, where she stayed for more than a year.

Winona Ryder’s Kaysen makes friends with a number of other young patients, including Daisy (Brittany Murphy), Lisa (Angelina Jolie), and Polly (Elisabeth Moss).

The women have schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and sociopathic disorder, among other mental illnesses.

The dark drama also stars Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Ryder was passionate about the project because she had worked at a facility when she was 20 years old.

“I was overworked and overtired — too tired to sleep,” she told the New York Times in 1999.

“I was in a bad way.”

Jolie, who was still a rising star at the time, regarded the film as a watershed moment in her career.

After all, it was for this project that she was named an Academy Award winner and became a household name.

In a 2001 interview with Rolling Stone, Jolie said of her Girl, Interrupted character, “There’s a certain sense of them saying to Lisa, ‘Nobody wants you to live, nobody likes the way you are — you’d be better off if you were sedated and tied down and shut up.”

“Am I simply too loud and wild, and do I simply need to shut up and calm down and let everyone live their lives?”

“She lived too big, was too honest, was too hungry, was too full of life,” Jolie continued, fondly recalling the character.

Scroll down to see how the cast of Girl, Interrupted has evolved over time.

