Angelina Larangeira and the Other Roommates from ‘Jersey Shore’ on TikTok

Angelina Larangeira and Her Roommates on TikTok from ‘Jersey Shore’

Angelina Larangeira, who starred in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, is on TikTok.

The reality star reminded her Instagram followers about her Instagram account, which she started in February 2020.

Find out who else from the Jersey Shore cast is using the video-sharing app.

In the month of January,

By posting a screenshot of her TikTok account on March 18, 2022, the reality TV star reminded her Instagram followers that she is on the app.

On the same day, she released a new TikTok video.

In her caption, Larangeira wrote, “For all the haters lol I’ll take it.”

Larangeira flaunts her daytime look in the video.

“Alexa, play a song that reminds you of me,” says the audio, which then plays Cardi B’s “WAP.” It’s unclear who Larangeira is addressing when she says “haters,” but she does use the Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore Family Vacation hashtags, so we assume it’s aimed at fans.

Many people have been speculating about Larangeira’s marriage as a result of the new season of JSFV.

They served whether it was a funeral or a meeting with a lawyer.

JSFamilyVacationpic.twitter.com6ktELjGIAY @[email protected](hashtag)JSFamilyVacationpic.twitter.com6ktELjGIAY @JENNIWOWW(hashtag)JSFamilyVacationpic.twitter.com6k

Fans of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ believe Angelina Larangeira is fabricating marital problems, but she tells them to ‘Get a Life.’

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Larangeira’s relationship with Chris Larangeira has been a hot topic.

In season 5, Larangeira meets with a divorce attorney, who motivates her to set a deadline.

If the couple is unable to resolve their differences, their marriage may end in divorce.

Larangeira hinted at a “new roommate” in her Instagram Stories on the same day she shared her TikTok reminder: “Bestie and new roommate,” she wrote over a photo of herself and Double Shot at Love Season 3 contestant Jovanna Del Plato.

It’s unclear what she means by the phrase, but Jersey Shore fans assume it’s related to her marriage.

“I think Ang and Chris are done!” exclaims a Reddit user.

“Also, Chris removed his bride and groom emojis… in his bio.” There is no hard evidence to back up this fan’s claims at this time.

The hashtags Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation appear in many of Larangeira’s TikTok posts.

Some posts, such as this TikTok video from…, are directly related to the show.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Not sure if it’s a funeral or a meeting with a lawyer, but they served either way. @angelinamtvjs@JENNIWOWW#JSFamilyVacationpic.twitter.com/6ktELjGIAY — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) January 7, 2022