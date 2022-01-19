Angelina Pivarnick and her husband Chris Larangeira of Jersey Shore have dropped more ‘clues’ that the couple has SPLIT once more.

After she appeared to drop more “clues,” Jersey Shore fans believe Angelina Pivarnick and her husband Chris Larangeira have split.

Fans believe the two have broken up again, despite the fact that they rekindled after the 35-year-old filed for divorce in January.

Angelina Jolie and her husband Chris have had a rocky relationship in the last year, and her fans believe it’s only gotten worse.

The Jersey Shore star shared a photo of herself and her friend, makeup artist and Double Shot At Love star Jovanna Del Plato, on a night out in a new Instagram Story.

Angelina Jolie wore an all-black outfit with a crop top that was off-the-shoulder and leather pants.

Jovanna, on the other hand, wore a low-cut beige top that highlighted her ample cleavage.

Fans were more interested in Angelina Jolie’s caption than the sultry outfits.

With a few heart emojis, she wrote, “Bestie and new roommate.”

Fans on Reddit questioned why she needed to live with someone else if she and her husband Chris were still together.

Angelina wanted to live with a friend, both for comfort and because she might not be able to “afford her home without additional income,” as they suspected the couple was no longer living together.

Fans noticed that while Angelina still uses her married name on Instagram, Chris allegedly changed some aspects of his account.

The “bride and groom emojis” were removed from her husband’s bio, according to Reddit users, indicating a breakup.

Last January, a few years after their 2019 wedding, the TV personality filed for divorce from Chris, 42.

“The complaint in this matter was filed on January 19, 2021,” according to the legal documents obtained exclusively by The Sun.

“This case has been pending for four months without the required documentation being filed.”

The court decided to “dismiss the above case for lack of prosecution without prejudice” because the case had been neglected for so long with no follow-up.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were “doing really well,” according to a source close to Angelina.

They’ve never been in a better place.”

“Filming for the new season is going great so far,” the insider continued, “and Angelina has made sure to let production know that she and Chris are dating.”

“The cast is planning a trip somewhere in October, and Angelina Jolie has insisted that Chris accompany her.”

Jersey Shore chronicled the couple’s marital woes, which included a “cheating video.”

Despite their reconciliation, Angelina Jolie has once again sparked divorce rumors.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.