Angelina Pivarnick of Jersey Shore flaunts her (dollar)1.3 million New Jersey mansion decked out for the holidays.

Angelina Pivarnick of Jersey Shore flaunts her opulent Christmas decorations inside her (dollar)1.3 million New Jersey mansion.

Angelina Pivarnick of the Jersey Shore is spending the holidays in her new (dollar)1.3 million mansion, where she flaunted her lavish decorations.

On her Instagram Stories, the reality star showed off the blinged-out interior.

Angelina Jolie gave fans a glimpse inside her festively decorated home in a video set to Mariah Carey’s holiday classic, All I Want For Christmas Is You.

The 35-year-old started with her Christmas tree, which was prominently displayed in the foyer.

A silver bells tree topper and a red bow topped the giant spruce, which was covered in white lights and ornaments.

A rounded red and white tree skirt was draped beneath the tree.

A large wreath hung from the center of the banister above the tree was also captured in the photo.

She then pans to the living room, revealing a small white tree and a pair of decorative reindeer perched atop the coffee table.

The MTV star returned the focus to the foyer, zooming in on the Christmas stockings that lined the railings, as well as an elf figurine perched on one of her double staircases.

Angelina Jolie bought the (dollar)1,275,000 Freehold, New Jersey home in October, according to The Sun exclusively.

Despite the fact that the house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, Angelina Jolie is the only buyer listed on the mortgage deed obtained by The Sun.

When Angelina Jolie did her final walkthrough and officially closed on the stunning home, she shared her excitement on social media.

“I’m so excited guys! Can’t wait for you all to see it!” she exclaimed as she showed off the upstairs.

In addition, the Jersey Shore star shared a photo of her foyer with the gif “New home owner.”

She then added the gifs “home sweet home” and “proud of myself” to a photo of the house’s exterior.

Angelina Jolie’s husband Chris is noticeably absent from the photos and celebrations, as he is not listed on the deed.

In January, Angelina filed for divorce from Chris, 42, a little more than a year after their 2019 wedding, which was featured on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Angelina Jolie’s divorce from Chris was dismissed, according to the Sun, after neither of them followed up.

An insider close to the TV star confirmed to The Sun that the couple’s romance is still going strong.

“They’re completely united.”

“He’s even filming alongside her right now in Florida,” the source revealed.

They went on to say that “Chris is even living with her in the house she just bought.”

A previous source…

